Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 115,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

