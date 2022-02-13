Barclays PLC Acquires 55,189 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

VTGN opened at $1.50 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.