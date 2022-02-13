Barclays PLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 223.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $92.91 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $146.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The company had revenue of $814.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

