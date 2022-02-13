Barclays PLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 842.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSLT opened at $2.04 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

