Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $300.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

