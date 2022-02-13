Barclays PLC Sells 1,542 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $172.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $28.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

