Barclays PLC Sells 58,346 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,381,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

Several research analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

