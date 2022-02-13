Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QQ. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.33).

LON QQ opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.63) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.84.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($125,895.88). Also, insider Michael Harper acquired 5,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,849.90). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,118 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,434.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

