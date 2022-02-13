Bares Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 439,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after buying an additional 377,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 17.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

