Bares Capital Management Inc. Takes $27.67 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 364,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,674,000. XPEL accounts for 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPEL by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of XPEL by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of XPEL by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $62.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

