Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €85.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($97.70) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($89.66) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($85.06) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.07 ($94.33).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.69 ($78.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($65.59) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($83.77). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €64.17 and its 200-day moving average is €64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

