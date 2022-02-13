Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of BVNRY remained flat at $$9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVNRY. UBS Group downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

