Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BEG has been the subject of several other reports. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

BEG opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.30. The company has a market capitalization of £186.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,214.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101.83 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.