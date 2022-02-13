BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of BLU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 610,545 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

