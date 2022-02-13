Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 475” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.42) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

