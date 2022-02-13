Berkley W R Corp Buys 78,192 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.26% of Prospector Capital worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,382,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,251 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.75 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.