Berkley W R Corp Invests $1.26 Million in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.25% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

