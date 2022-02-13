Berkley W R Corp Purchases 49,727 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

