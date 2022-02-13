Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.35% of Duddell Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

In other Duddell Street Acquisition news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

