Binance USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.82 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.59 billion and $3.82 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00104621 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,592,568,656 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

