BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is Sarissa Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Sarissa Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,300 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up 4.4% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 722,057 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 675,140 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

BCRX opened at $17.79 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.