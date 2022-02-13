Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $33.00 or 0.00078571 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $578.04 million and $8.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00275295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00094596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004209 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

