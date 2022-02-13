BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.28 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $14.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 2,606,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,658. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

