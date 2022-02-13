BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.27.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.