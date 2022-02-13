BlackRock Inc. Buys 38,213 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 360,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 809,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,628 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,852,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

