BlackRock Inc. Buys 783 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of Bank First worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank First by 26.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank First during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank First by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 37.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.