BlackRock Inc. Has $31.13 Million Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of WPP worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE WPP opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

