BlackRock Inc. Has $34.77 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.11% of Powell Industries worth $34,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 444.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.25. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.