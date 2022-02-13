BlackRock Inc. Sells 141,416 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.75.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

