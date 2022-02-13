BlackRock Inc. Sells 14,696 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.32% of Global Industrial worth $33,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

