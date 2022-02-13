BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,674 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,274,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Bancorp worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSRR stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

