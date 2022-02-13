BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.49% of VSE worth $33,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VSE by 194.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

