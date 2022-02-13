BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.00.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
