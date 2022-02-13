BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

