BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the January 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

