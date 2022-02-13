BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 195 ($2.64).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
