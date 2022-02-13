BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BYM opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
