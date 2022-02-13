BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of BYM opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.