BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MUC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.47.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
