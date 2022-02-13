BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
