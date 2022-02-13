Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

BXSL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.77. 101,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,624. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,893,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.