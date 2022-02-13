Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,477,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

