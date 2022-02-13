Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BE stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,671,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,459. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $605,157. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bloom Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

