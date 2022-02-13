Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $27.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.32.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 128.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 40.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 88.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 69,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.