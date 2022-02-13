Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -3.57.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $28,720.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

