Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.
Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -3.57.
In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $68,428.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $28,720.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
