Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter worth $180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 871,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

