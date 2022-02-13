Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Reaches $0.20

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $66.15 million and $28.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,037,488 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

