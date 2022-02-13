BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMTNF. upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.