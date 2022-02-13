BMO Capital Markets Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.24.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

