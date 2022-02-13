BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000.

NYSEARCA:BKSE opened at $89.03 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13.

