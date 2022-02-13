BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

