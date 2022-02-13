boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.61).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.49) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.83) to GBX 85 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 91.12 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.06 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.